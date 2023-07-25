Mumbai: School lab gallery collapses in Meghwadi, no injuries reported

The gallery of a laboratory in People's Welfare English High School, situated in Mumbai's Meghwadi area, collapsed in the early morning hours on Tuesday, according to the Mumbai Police.

Firefighters arrived at the scene promptly after being informed of the incident. No casualties or property damage have been reported, said the Mumbai Police.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

