Left Menu

Mumbai: School lab gallery collapses in Meghwadi, no injuries reported

The gallery of a laboratory in People’s Welfare English High School, situated in Mumbai’s Meghwadi area, collapsed in the early morning hours today, according to the Mumbai Police.

ANI | Updated: 25-07-2023 10:55 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 10:55 IST
Mumbai: School lab gallery collapses in Meghwadi, no injuries reported
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The gallery of a laboratory in People's Welfare English High School, situated in Mumbai's Meghwadi area, collapsed in the early morning hours on Tuesday, according to the Mumbai Police.

Firefighters arrived at the scene promptly after being informed of the incident. No casualties or property damage have been reported, said the Mumbai Police.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
2
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023