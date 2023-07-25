Delhi court acquits former Haryana minister Gopal Kanda in air hostess suicide case
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday acquitted former Haryana Minister Gopal Goyal Kanda in connection with the death of air hostess Geetika Sharma by suicide.
- Country:
- India
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday acquitted former Haryana Minister Gopal Goyal Kanda in connection with the death of air hostess Geetika Sharma by suicide. The former minister was arrested in 2012 on charges of rape and abetment to suicide after a Delhi court put him on trial in connection with the Geetika Sharma case.
Sharma worked in Kanda's aviation company, MDLR airlines, named after his father Murli Dhar Lakh Ram, and had accused him of harassment in her suicide note. Geetika was found dead on August 5, 2012, at her Ashok Vihar residence in North-West Delhi.
Further details awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
