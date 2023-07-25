Left Menu

Delhi court acquits former Haryana minister Gopal Kanda in air hostess suicide case

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday acquitted former Haryana Minister Gopal Goyal Kanda in connection with the death of air hostess Geetika Sharma by suicide. 

ANI | Updated: 25-07-2023 11:04 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 11:04 IST
Delhi court acquits former Haryana minister Gopal Kanda in air hostess suicide case
Gopal Kanda (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday acquitted former Haryana Minister Gopal Goyal Kanda in connection with the death of air hostess Geetika Sharma by suicide. The former minister was arrested in 2012 on charges of rape and abetment to suicide after a Delhi court put him on trial in connection with the Geetika Sharma case.

Sharma worked in Kanda's aviation company, MDLR airlines, named after his father Murli Dhar Lakh Ram, and had accused him of harassment in her suicide note. Geetika was found dead on August 5, 2012, at her Ashok Vihar residence in North-West Delhi.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
2
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023