EESL signs agreements to provide energy-efficient solutions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2023 11:37 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 11:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
State-owned EESL has signed a Rs 110-crore agreement with Andhra Pradesh State Housing Company Limited (APSHCL) to provide energy-efficient appliances to beneficiaries of a government scheme in the state.

As part of the partnership, residents of Jagananna colonies under Andhra Pradesh government's Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu (NPI) scheme will get 6 lakh LED bulbs, 3 lakh LED tubelights and 3 lakh BLDC ceiling fans through nodal agency Andhra Pradesh State Energy Efficiency Development Corporation Ltd (APSEEDCO), EESL said in a statement.

EESL also signed an agreement worth about Rs 50 crore with the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh to address electricity and cooking needs in remote areas of Leh by distributing rechargeable inverter bulbs and induction cook stoves.

Another Rs 50-crore agreement with Loughborough University, UK, signed under the Modern Energy Cooking Service (MECS) programme, EESL aims to drive large-scale promotion and deployment of electric cooking in India.

EESL also inked an agreement with IIT Madras to support medium, small, and micro enterprises (MSMEs) in enhancing productivity and cost savings through energy assessments and the implementation of energy conservation measures.

The agreements were signed on sidelines of the 14th Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) concluded in Goa last week.

A joint venture of NTPC Limited, Power Finance Corporation, Rural Electrification Corporation and POWERGRID, Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) was set up under the Ministry of Power to facilitate implementation of energy efficiency projects.

