Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as opposition continues protest over demands on Manipur violence

Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday soon after it met for the day as opposition parties continued their protests over the demand for a detailed discussion on Manipur violence and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi

ANI | Updated: 25-07-2023 11:55 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 11:55 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo Credit/Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday soon after it met for the day as opposition parties continued their protests over the demand for a detailed discussion on Manipur violence and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Opposition parties began their protest soon after the Question Hour commenced. Speaker Om Birla urged opposition members to resume their seats and said they should allow the House to function as Question Hour helps fix the accountability of the government.

Birla said showing placards and raising slogans was not a solution to any problem and was against the parliamentary traditions. "Maintain the dignity of the House," he told the members.

As the opposition members persisted with their protests, he adjourned the House till 2 pm. Congress and other opposition parties have been demanding discussion on the situation in Manipur by doing away with other listed business of the day and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The House has witnessed adjournments since the beginning of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20. Floor leaders of opposition parties held a meeting on Tuesday morning to discuss their strategy amid the impasse in Parliament.

The meeting was held in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. The government has made efforts to reach out to opposition leaders to break the impasse. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

