Geetika Sharma suicide case: Trial Court acquits former Haryana Minister Gopal Kanda, Aruna Chadha 

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday acquitted former Haryana Minister Gopal Goyal Kanda and one other in the air hostess Geetika Sharma suicide case.

ANI | Updated: 25-07-2023 11:56 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 11:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday acquitted former Haryana Minister Gopal Goyal Kanda and one other in the air hostess Geetika Sharma suicide case. Geetika, a former air hostess, who was earlier employed with Kanda's MDLR airlines, was found dead on August 5, 2012, at her Ashok Vihar residence in North West Delhi.

The Special Judge Vikas Dhull on Tuesday pronounced the Judgement and acquitted both accused Gopal Goyal Kanda and Aruna Chadha from all allegations. A suicide note was also found naming accused Gopal Goyal and co-accused Aruna Chadha as the persons responsible for her death. She had alleged that she was ending her life due to "harassment" by Kanda and Chadha.

Later, Kanda was forced to resign from his post of Minister of State for Home in Haryana following the registration of the case. The Delhi Police registered a case against Kanda and Chadha on August 5, 2012, after the police found 23-year-old Geetika dead at her residence in Ashok Vihar along with a suicide note.

The police had arrested Chaddha on August 8, 2012, while Kanda surrendered at Ashok Vihar Police Station in the early hours of August 18. He was however granted regular bail in the case by the Delhi High Court in March 2014 on the ground that his aide Chadha had been released on bail in February 2014. (ANI)

