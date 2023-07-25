Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid Opposition uproar over Manipur issue

Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Tuesday with the Opposition parties continuing to press for their demand for a discussion on ethnic violence in Manipur by suspending other business of the day and a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Soon after the House assembled for the day Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha raised a point of order and sought division over the suspension of party leader Sanjay Singh from the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the monsoon session on Monday.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar declined the request and took up the listed agenda amid opposition protests. He said that he had received 51 notices from Opposition members under Rule 267 for a discussion on Manipur situation.

He said some notices were also received for discussion under Rule 167. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said there the government is ready to discuss on each issue, and appealed that there should also be short duration discussion on crime against women in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Congress leader P Chidambaram said that Rule 267 must take precedence over Rule 267 and the House should commence the discussion on the Manipur situation. As the Opposition leaders continued sloganeering from their seats, Rajya Sabha Chairman adjourned the House till 12 noon

The Rajya Sabha faced a washout for the third consecutive day on Monday and failed to transact significant business due to adjournments forced by the opposition over their demands. The Monsoon session of Parliament began on July 20 and will continue till August 11. (ANI)

