Delhi HC directs DCP to monitor probe regarding murder of man found hanging

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Police's Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to monitor the probe of the murder of a man namely Gaurav Chauhan who was found dead in suspicious circumstances at his flat in Mayur Vihar in December 2020. His mother Vinita Chauhan has moved a plea seeking transfer of investigation to CBI or District Investigation Unit (DIU) or any similar agency to conduct a proper investigation into the murder case of her son.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma on Monday transferred the investigation to DIU. DCP has been directed to monitor the probe. With this direction, the Delhi High Court disposed of the petition.

The petitioner, a resident of Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh moved a petition through advocate Raghav Narayan. It has been stated that on the morning of December 13, 2020, Gaurav was found dead under suspicious circumstances, in his room/ flat, in Mayur Vihar Phase 1, Chilla Village near Shiv Mandir, which was taken on rent by the deceased.

The petitioner stated that when she had her relatives inquired about the death they were informed by one police officer that her son has died by hanging at the edge of the wall of the bathroom by tying the rope to a ventilator and he further told them the reason for alleged suicide was that her son had cheated some people and upon not being able to return their money, he died by suicide. The petitioner's counsel submitted that the deceased's room partner told them a story that a woman (who was the ex-wife of the deceased, after levelling false allegations of Rapeagainst him, married him and later took divorce from the deceased), some people had some financial dealing with the petitioner's son and they pressured him and hence he took his life.

The room partner of Gaurav himself got a complaint typed and the Petitioner's father-in-law believing in him signed the same and gave it to SHO Police station Mayur Vihar on December 28, 2020, the plea said. It is alleged that even upon that complaint no action was taken by the police officials, therefore Petitioner was constrained to file an application under sections 156(3) CrPC, before the court for registration of FIR.

It is also alleged that despite the directions of the Metropolitan Magistrate (MM) which were given time and again, no proper investigation was ever done by the then Investigating Officer ASI Ved Prakash. The said improper investigation was noticed by the court in several orders.

When Petitioner made inquiries from the landlord, landlady and neighbours she came to know that her son's room partner had lied to them about the reason for his death and when she confronted him he stopped talking to her and started changing his path when she used to call him. It is also alleged that the IO did not collect the Call Detail Records of the deceased's room partner.

It is stated that the MM after considering the status report filed by the police, was of theview that there were many lacunae/discrepancies in the inquiry regarding the death of the deceased (Gaurav Chauhan), furthermore, there were glaring contradictions between the statements of Ankit Chauhan and there was overwriting in his statement also, the plea said. Thereafter the court on March 11 directed the SHO PS Mayur Vihar to register the FIR and investigate the matter, it added.

It is contended that even after a lapse of more than three years, since the death of Petitioner's son, no investigation at all has been done by the then IO or the present IO. (ANI)

