UK's FTSE 100 gains at open on mining boost, Unilever shines

UK's FTSE 100 gained at the open on Tuesday, with mining stocks among top gainers after Beijing pledged to step up policy support for the Chinese economy, while consumer staples major Unilever advanced after beating quarterly sales estimates. By 0710 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.1%, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index lost 0.1%.

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-07-2023 12:49 IST
UK's FTSE 100 gained at the open on Tuesday, with mining stocks among top gainers after Beijing pledged to step up policy support for the Chinese economy, while consumer staples major Unilever advanced after beating quarterly sales estimates.

By 0710 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.1%, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index lost 0.1%. Unilever jumped 5.0% after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter underlying sales growth as the maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry's ice cream again raised prices to make up for higher costs.

Industrial metal miners advanced 2.7%, tracking a rally in most base metal prices after China's top leaders said on Monday will step up economic policy adjustments, focusing on expanding domestic demand, boosting confidence and preventing risks. Auto Trader Group slipped 3.1% after JP Morgan downgraded the online car marketplace's stock to "underweight" from "neutral".

