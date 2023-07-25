Left Menu

Parties of INDIA alliance planning to bring no-confidence motion against BJP-led government

Parties of the newly-formed alliance of opposition parties—I.N.D.I.A—are planning to move a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government in Lok Sabha

25-07-2023
Opposition leaders held a meeting on Tuesday morning (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Parties of the newly-formed alliance of opposition parties—I.N.D.I.A—are planning to move a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government in Lok Sabha. They said that the floor leaders of Congress and other like-minded parties discussed the proposal to bring a no-confidence motion in their meeting held on Tuesday morning.

A meeting of leaders from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A)  was held in the chamber of the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, ahead of the beginning of the business proceedings on the fourth day of the monsoon session of Parliament. Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pramod Tiwari, Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha and Trinamool Congress' Derek O'Brien were among those present in the meeting.

Both Houses have faced adjournments over opposition demands for a detailed discussion on the situation in Manipur and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The sources said that the opposition parties are weighing various options including a no-confidence motion as it would entail a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and there will be a discussion on Manipur violence also.

Opposition members have resorted to protests and sloganeering in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, forcing adjournments of the two Houses since the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20. The government has said it is ready for discussion on Manipur but the opposition parties are pressing for discussion under a rule which also entails voting.

Twenty-six like-minded opposition parties had earlier this month named their alliance I.N.D.I.A. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

