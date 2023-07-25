Left Menu

Mumbai rains: One-way traffic stopped due to road subsidence in Goregaon 

Mumbai has witnessed incessant rains and this has caved in the road near IT Park in the Goregaon area on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 25-07-2023 13:56 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 13:56 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai has witnessed incessant rains and this has led to a road caved in near IT Park in the Goregaon area on Tuesday. As per the information, the one-way traffic has been stopped due to road subsidence.

Earlier on Wednesday, a landslide also struck a village situated on a hill slope in Khalapur tehsil, Raigad district, approximately 80 km from Mumbai, around 11 p.m. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that he would adopt the kids who lost both parents in the recent landslide at Irshalwadi village in the Raigad district of the state, said the Shiv Sena.

CM Eknath Shinde also visited the site of the tragedy and took stock of the relief and rescue efforts. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased. Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Maharashtra CM also apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the prevailing situation in his state in the floods and landslides caused by incessant rainfall.

"I apprised the Prime Minister of the prevailing situation following a landslide at Irshalwadi, a tribal village surrounded by the Sahyadri mountains in Raigad district," CM Shinde said after calling on PM Modi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

