Mizoram explosives seizure case: NIA arrests 3 among Myanmar national

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested three persons, including a Myanmar national, in connection with its ongoing investigation in the Mizoram explosives, arms and ammunition seizure case, the agency said on Tuesday. The arrested accused have been identified as J. Rohlupuia (55), Henry Siangnuna (48), and C Laldinsaga (43). They were arrested on Monday after an extensive search operation conducted by the agency.

NIA said the accused will be produced before the Special NIA Court, Aizawl on Tuesday where the agency will seek their remand in the case. The trio were taken into custody by the NIA after raids at four locations in Mizoram, including two in the Champhai district and one each in Aizawl and Lawngtlai districts.

The raids were conducted at the suspects' homes, linked with pilferage and transportation of explosives and arms from Mizoram to Myanmar. Several incriminating materials were seized during the raids.The case pertains to the seizure of two Pick-up trucks, laden with explosives and firearms, from Kulikawn Police Station, Aizawl, Mizoram by the Assam Rifles Naka team of 2nd Battalion Asam Rifles on May 1 last year. The consignment consisted of 223 boxes of 200 sticks each, gunpowder and weapons. "Investigations have revealed that Henry Siangnuna, a Myanmar national, in connivance with Rohlupuia had illegally purchased arms, by using the Arms Dealer license of Rohlupuia, which were further being transported across the border to Myanmar," said the NIA. During the search at his house, one smartphone with two SIM cards, one Airgun, two Compressed Air Cylinders, one Myanmar Entry/Exit document and an Aadhar Card were seized.

In the course of the search at J Rohlupuia's premises, one smartphone along with SIM cards and the original Arms License used for procuring Arms was seized."Investigations further revealed that Laldinsaga's Explosive licence was used for procuring explosives, from an Explosives Suppliers firm at Guwahati, for onward supply to Myanmar. The entire consignment consisting of explosives and arms was caught at Kulikawn, Aizawl leading to investigations in the instant case," said the agency. NIA is continuing with its investigations to unravel further links of the accused in the arms and explosives smuggling racket, it added. (ANI)

