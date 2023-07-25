Left Menu

Kremlin says it is impossible to return to Black Sea grain deal for now

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it was impossible for Russia to return to the Black Sea grain export deal for now, as an agreement related to Russian interests was "not being implemented".

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it was impossible for Russia to return to the Black Sea grain export deal for now, as an agreement related to Russian interests was "not being implemented". Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, however, that President Vladimir Putin had made it clear that the deal could be revived if the Russia-focused part of the agreement was honoured.

The deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July, aimed to help prevent a global food crisis by allowing grain blocked by the conflict in Ukraine to be safely exported. Peskov said it would be important for Russia to discuss grain supplies with African countries at a Russia-Africa summit later this week.

