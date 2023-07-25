Two dead in explosion at Sivakasi City in Virudhunagar 

Two people died after an explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing factory at Sivakasi City in Virudhunagar district, police officials said on Tuesday. According to the police, two people were found dead after an explosion occurred at a firecracker manufacturing factory in the Sivakasi City of Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district.

The police officials reached the spot and are investigating the matter. A case will be filed into the matter, after further investigation.

Further details into the matter are awaited. Earlier in an unrelated incident, a National Bomb Data Centre (NBDC) team on Sunday inspected the restaurant in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla where an explosion took place that left one person dead and nine others injured and collected the evidence.

"On July 18, 2023, during evening hours, an explosion had occurred at an eatery located in Middle Bazar, Shimla. In this incident, one person had reportedly died and about 10-12 persons were injured," the police said. "National Bomb Data Centre (NBDC) team comprising of 14 men and 2 officers inspected the spot today on 23-07-2023 and collected the evidence from the scene of the incident. They also examined the evidence collected by the aforementioned SIT," the police said.

Meanwhile, the team of NBDC also met and interacted with the injured persons in the hospital. They also discussed this matter with Dr Rajesh Kumar of SFSL, who had initially inspected the spot on the day of the blast. The examination of the NBDC team continues, the police said.

Keeping in view the sensitivity of the case and to ensure a thorough and expeditious investigation, the Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh has requested the Additional Secretary (CTCR) Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi to depute the Post Blast Investigation (PBI) Team of NSG to visit the place of incident to unearth the cause of the blast, it added. Moreover, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted for the investigation of this case and a forensic team of State FSL Shimla had also visited the spot.

According to the police, on July 18 evening around 7.30 PM, there was a big blast in a restaurant just below Mall Road in Shimla. The National Bomb Data Centre (NBDC) was created in 1988 is the apex national agency for Post Blast Investigation (PBI) and works under the National Security Guards (NSG). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)