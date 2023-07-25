Left Menu

Swiss bank Julius Baer to end business with clients in Russia-letter

The move comes as Swiss banks, hubs for offshore wealth, have entered the crosshairs of authorities, who have been using sanctions, asset freezes and criminal probes to pressure Russia's wealthy elite and reduce support for President Vladimir Putin. In March, Bloomberg reported that Switzerland's two biggest banks at the time -- Credit Suisse and UBS --were under scrutiny in a U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) probe into whether financial professionals helped Russian oligarchs evade sanctions.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 25-07-2023 15:58 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 15:54 IST
Swiss bank Julius Baer to end business with clients in Russia-letter
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Swiss private bank Julius Baer will end all business with clients based in Russia, it told them in a letter seen by Reuters on Tuesday, as wealth managers navigate a widening net of sanctions and restrictions related to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Julius Baer will cease business with clients domiciled in Russia by no later than Dec. 31, the letter said, while wealth management activities such as mandates managing clients' investments, credit agreements and credit card contracts, would be terminated by the end of September.

Julius Baer declined to comment. The move comes as Swiss banks, hubs for offshore wealth, have entered the crosshairs of authorities, who have been using sanctions, asset freezes and criminal probes to pressure Russia's wealthy elite and reduce support for President Vladimir Putin.

In March, Bloomberg reported that Switzerland's two biggest banks at the time -- Credit Suisse and UBS --were under scrutiny in a U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) probe into whether financial professionals helped Russian oligarchs evade sanctions. Credit Suisse has since been taken over by UBS, making Julius Baer the second-largest of Switzerland's listed lenders.

In a deviation from its traditional neutrality, Switzerland moved in March 2022 to adopt sanctions that the European Union (EU) imposed on Russian people and companies and freeze their assets to punish the invasion of Ukraine. It has since continued to widen sanctions in line with EU moves.

As of Nov. 25 2022, Switzerland had frozen some 7.5 billion Swiss francs ($8.63 billion) in related financial assets, the agency overseeing sanctions said in December, compared to some 46.1 billion francs in existing deposits held by Russian nationals and Russian-domiciled persons. In March 2022 Julius Baer said it was halting any new business with wealthy Russians, as European lenders worked to limit their exposure to Russia's elite.

Forbes Russia in May reported that Julius Baer had told Russian and Belarusian clients that their investment accounts would be frozen due to requirements from clearing house Euroclear. ($1 = 0.8691 Swiss francs)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023