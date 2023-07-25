Left Menu

Russian budget deficit may widen to 2.5% of GDP this year, says finmin

Russia's budget deficit may reach 2.5% of gross domestic product this year, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in his first admission that the hole in Russia's finances may be larger than first planned as Moscow spends heavily on the war in Ukraine. High expenditure and slumping energy revenues, down 47% year-on-year in the first half, have pushed Russia's budget deficit to around $28 billion and the finance ministry has acknowledged that a higher debt burden is inevitable as it spends on the military bloc.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-07-2023 16:09 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 16:04 IST
Russian budget deficit may widen to 2.5% of GDP this year, says finmin
Anton Siluanov Image Credit: President of Russia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's budget deficit may reach 2.5% of gross domestic product this year, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in his first admission that the hole in Russia's finances may be larger than first planned as Moscow spends heavily on the war in Ukraine.

High expenditure and slumping energy revenues, down 47% year-on-year in the first half, have pushed Russia's budget deficit

to around $28 billion and the finance ministry has acknowledged that a higher debt burden

is inevitable as it spends on the military bloc. In an interview published on Tuesday with news site Argumenty i Fakty, Siluanov said the deficit was more or less in line with the government's plan and would amount to 2%-2.5% of GDP this year.

Siluanov said Russia had enough resources to cope with its planned expenditure but lamented its high borrowing costs. "If the budget deficit were smaller, then we would not need to take on so much debt - the cost of borrowing would be lower," he said.

"To attract money, we are now paying already more than 11% for 10-year papers. Inflation is 3.6%, the central bank's rate is 8.5% and we are borrowing at 11%," Siluanov said. "Because investors see that the state has a large appetite for borrowing, they are ready to buy, but only at a higher price."

The Bank of Russia hiked

its key interest rate by a larger-than-expected 100 basis points on Friday. Siluanov also said his ministry planned to cut the discount it uses to set taxes on the country's crude oil exports to $20 per barrel from $25 currently.

At the current price of about $80 a barrel for Brent crude, the ministry should collect 8 trillion roubles ($88.5 billion) in oil and gas revenues in 2023, he added. Western sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including the $60 a barrel price cap on Russian crude exports and the European Union's import ban, have forced the Kremlin to change the way it taxes oil sales.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023