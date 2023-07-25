Kuwait's KNPC posts $3.3 bln 2022-23 profit, highest ever
Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) posted profit of 1.016 billion dinars ($3.31 billion) in the year ended March 31, its highest ever, Kuwait's state news agency said on Tuesday.
