Left Menu

Russian Urals oil averaged $56/bbl in Q2, almost 30% below Brent - central bank

The price of Russia's flagship Urals oil blend averaged $56 per barrel in the second quarter and traded almost 30% below the benchmark Brent blend , the Russian central bank said in its review on Tuesday.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-07-2023 16:56 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 16:32 IST
Russian Urals oil averaged $56/bbl in Q2, almost 30% below Brent - central bank
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The price of Russia's flagship Urals oil blend averaged $56 per barrel in the second quarter and traded almost 30% below the benchmark Brent blend , the Russian central bank said in its review on Tuesday. It was also around 29% below the average price in April-June 2022.

The Group of Seven leading Western economies, along with the European Union and Australia, agreed on Dec. 5 to ban the use of Western-supplied maritime insurance, finance and brokering for seaborne Russian oil priced above $60 per barrel as part of Western sanctions on Moscow over its actions in Ukraine. Russia, for its part, banned companies and individuals from including oil price cap mechanisms in their contracts.

"Oil exports were constrained by the embargo and price cap of some countries," the central bank said, adding that the discount of Urals to Brent had narrowed in the course of the quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023