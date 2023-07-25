Left Menu

Raja Bhaiya divorce case: Delhi court grants time to MLA's wife to file written submissions

The matter is pending before Delhi's Saket court. The matter was listed before a family court of Shunali Gupta. 

Saket District court on Tuesday granted time to file written submissions to the wife of MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya on the divorce petition moved by him. The MLA has sought divorce from his wife Bhanvi Singh.

The matter is pending before Delhi's Saket court. The matter was listed before a family court of Shunali Gupta. The counsel for Bhanvi Singh sought time to file written submissions to the petition. The court granted one week time and listed the matter on August 3 for a hearing.

Raghuraj Pratap Singh has moved a petition seeking divorce from his wife. The petition was filed in 2022. He has sought divorce on the ground of cruelty and desertion. Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya has been married to Bhanvi Singh for the last 28 years.

He has alleged that Bhanvi Singh has left his matrimonial home and has refused to come back. He also alleged that she levelled false allegations against his family members which amounts to cruelty.

The court had issued notice to Bhanvi Singh on the petition. She was directed to appear in person. Her counsel advocate Kunal appeared before the court and sought time to file a reply. (ANI)

