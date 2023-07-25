Left Menu

No report of milk, milk product shortage; milk procurement up 5.6 pc in Jun: Rupala

Milk procurement increased by 5.6 per cent year-on-year in June, the government said on Tuesday.No such report has been received by this Department, about the shortage of milk and milk products in the country. With the ensuing monsoon season, green fodder availability has improved, Rupala said.During 2021-22, All India Milk production was 221.06 Million Metric Tonnes MMT.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2023 18:43 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 18:43 IST
No report of milk, milk product shortage; milk procurement up 5.6 pc in Jun: Rupala
  • Country:
  • India

Milk procurement increased by 5.6 per cent year-on-year in June, the government said on Tuesday.

''No such report has been received by this Department, about the shortage of milk and milk products in the country. The milk procurement has increased in June 2023 by 5.6 per cent compared to last year,'' Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Parshottam Rupala said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

The department periodically reviews the milk situation in the country, he said.

''Based on the inputs received from major dairy cooperatives, the stock of Skimmed milk powder has increased from 1,16,002 tonnes to 1,30,000 tonnes during May 2023 to June 2023,'' Rupala said.

The Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying does not regulate the procurement and sale prices of milk in the country, the minister added.

''Prices are decided by the cooperative and private dairies based on their cost of production and market forces. Wholesale Price Index of fodder is in decreasing trend and it was 248 in January 2023, 237.4 in April 2023 and has moderated to 222.70 in June 2023. With the ensuing monsoon season, green fodder availability has improved,'' Rupala said.

During 2021-22, All India Milk production was 221.06 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT). The combined milk processing capacity of dairy cooperatives is 989.43 lakh litres per day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023