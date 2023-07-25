Left Menu

Andhra: Teen's body found in canal, police suspect suicide

A 14-year-old girl was found dead in a canal after she was allegedly gang-raped in Village Kuchipudi of Krishna district, officials said on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 25-07-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 19:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 14-year-old girl was found dead by police in a canal in Vuyyuru town of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, officials said on Tuesday. Police suspect the girl died by suicide after she was allegedly gang-raped.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gudivada Srikanth said that the three accused identified as Chillimuntha Lokesh, Lanka Narendra and Rajesh have been taken into custody. The DSP shared details and said that the incident took place on July 20, after the minor left for school.

"The incident occurred when the minor left for school on July 20. After the girl left her place, one of the accused Lokesh lured her and took her to a lodge in Vuyyuru town of the district. He along with two other accused raped her," he said. The accused Lokesh left the girl near her village and fled, added the official.

The DSP further informed that on the same evening, the victim's mother filed a missing complaint at the Pammaru Police Station. "The victim's mother lodged a missing complaint at the Pammaru Police Station, subsequently an FIR was immediately registered and special teams of six sub-inspector level officers were formed and the accused were taken into custody," said the DSP.

The DSP added that the case was under examination and that the police officials were inspecting the matter. "We are examining the case from different angles. We are trying to ascertain whether the victim committed suicide or if were there any other reasons. We will look into this case thoroughly and take action against the accused." said the official.

Additionally, the official stated that a case has been registered against the three accused and that stringent action will also be taken against the managers of the lodge in Vuyyuru town. "Cases have been registered against the accused under the SC-ST Prevention of Rape Act, Rape, Incitement to Suicide. We will open the rowdy sheets against the three accused as per the order of the District SP. We will also take action against the lodge managers in Vuyyuru," said DSP Srikanth.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

