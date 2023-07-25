EU ready to move almost all of Ukraine's grain exports via solidarity lanes
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 25-07-2023 19:21 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 19:21 IST
The European Union is ready to export almost all of Ukraine's agriculture goods via solidarity lanes, the EU's agriculture commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski said.
"We are ready to export almost everything. This is about 4 million tonnes per month of oilseeds and grains and we achieved this volume in November last year," he told reporters.
Prior to Russia pulling out of the U.N.-backed grain deal this month, he said 60% of Ukraine's exports were shipped via solidarity lanes while 40% went via the Black Sea.
