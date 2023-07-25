Govt says ceiling prices fixed for 915 formulations

The government on Tuesday said that till July 17, ceiling prices have been fixed for 915 scheduled formulations. Out of the total, ceiling prices of 691 formulations have been fixed under the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) 2022 and 224 formulations under NLEM 2015, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

Besides, the retail price of around 2,450 new drugs under Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 has been fixed till July 7, 2023, he noted.

The minister also stated that a total of 5,772 complaints alleging overcharging were received by drug pricing regulatory body NPPA over the five-year period ranging between 2018-19 and 2022-23.

Replying to a query regarding the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs), Khuba said 9,512 outlets are now functional across the country.

The product basket of PMBJP presently comprises about 1,800 medicines and 285 surgical devices, covering all major therapeutic groups, he noted.

The government has fixed a target for opening 10,000 PMBJKs by March 2024.

