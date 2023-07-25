Left Menu

Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation of Chandigarh PGI to promote organ donation, transplantation for needy: Govt to Rajya Sabha

Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO) of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh is to promote organ donation and transplantation for needy patients to increase the potential pool of donors, the Central government told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 25-07-2023 20:20 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 20:20 IST
Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation of Chandigarh PGI to promote organ donation, transplantation for needy: Govt to Rajya Sabha
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO) of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh is to promote organ donation and transplantation for needy patients to increase the potential pool of donors, the Central government told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Various steps including community connect sessions, capacity building sessions, stakeholder meets, advocacy meets, felicitation of donor families have been taken by ROTTO, said Deputy Health Minister Bharati Pravin Pawar in a written reply to a Rajya Sabha member.

"ROTTO PGIMER is entrusted with the responsibility to coordinate with designated states and union territories including Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and U.T. of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Chandigarh," said Pawar while replying to the query of Kartikeya Sharma. She also said that PGIMER Chandigarh is conducting research in various new domains including cancer diagnostic, neurological diseases with special emphasis on neuro-immunological disease, artificial intelligence and rare diseases linked to genetic disorders.

To enhance outreach of health facilities, the Institute is giving special emphasis on tele-medicine through adoption of eSajeevani platform for the benefit of masses, said Pawar. "Tele-consultations are provided through Ayushman Bharat, Health and Wellness Centres in collaboration with National Health Mission, Haryana and more than 90,000 Tele consultations have been given," added the MoS, when asked about the new domains of research undertaken by the PGIMER Chandigarh in the last one year in view of the mandate given to it and the extent to which it will be beneficial for the masses. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023