Assam: One killed, two injured on suspicion of cattle theft

The incident took place at the Ahatguri area in the Morigaon district where a group of villagers caught three persons on suspicion of cattle smuggling.

ANI | Updated: 25-07-2023 20:43 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 20:43 IST
Representative Image (Photo: Twitter @assampolice). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person suspected of cattle theft was lynched while two others sustained injuries after a mob attacked them in the Morigaon district of Assam, the police said on Tuesday. A police team who rushed to the spot on receiving information of the incident was also attacked and two police personnel sustained injuries.

The incident took place at the Ahatguri area in the Morigaon district where a group of villagers caught three persons on suspicion of cattle smuggling. "When the police team reached the spot to rescue the injured three persons, a mob also attacked the police team by pelting stones. Two police personnel were injured and our one vehicles was also damaged in the incident. The police team rescued the injured and admitted them to Morigaon civil hospital, where one of them was declared dead. We are now going to register a case in connection with this and will take action as per law," Hemanta Kumar Das, Superintendent of Police, Morigaon district said.

The senior police official further said that some cattle theft incidents have taken place earlier as well and now police will investigate whether the persons caught by a group of villagers are cattle lifters or not. Further details are awaited in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

