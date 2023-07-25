Left Menu

President Draupadi Murmu arrives on 3-day visit to Odisha

The President was received by the state Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Governor Ganeshi Lal.

ANI | Updated: 25-07-2023 20:57 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 20:49 IST
President Murmu arrives in Bhubaneswar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu arrived at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on a three-day visit to Odisha on Tuesday. The President was received by the state Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Governor Ganeshi Lal.

Droupadi Murmu is on a three-day visit to Odisha from July 25 to 27. According to an official statement from the President’s Secretariat, President Murmu will interact with a group of medical students sponsored by 'Atut-Bandhan' family and lay the foundation stone for a new building block of Raj Bhavan Odisha in Bhubaneshwar.

According to the statement, the President will address the valedictory function of 75th year celebrations of the High Court of Orissa at Cuttack on Wednesday. She will also address the annual function of SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack and attend the convocation of National Law University Odisha at Cuttack on the same day. President Murmu, on July 27, will interact with Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) at Raj Bhawan in Odisha.

"On July 27, 2023, the President will interact with the members of PVTGs at Raj Bhavan Odisha. On the same day, she will launch this year’s theme of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya 'The Year of Positive Change' for conducting nationwide seminar and conferences and lay the foundation stone for its 'Lighthouse Complex' at Dasabatia, Tamando, Bhubaneswar", the statement added. Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu completed one year in office today.

She laid foundation stones and inaugurated various projects at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of completion of one year of her presidency. The President expressed happiness that in last one year, Rashtrapati Bhavan has been able to connect with more and more people through technology.  (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

