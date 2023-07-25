Left Menu

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-07-2023 20:58 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 20:51 IST
Kremlin adviser: Putin to discuss Ukraine with African leaders at July 28 summit - Russian agencies
Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss Ukraine with a group of African leaders in a working dinner at a summit in St Petersburg on July 28, Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov as saying on Tuesday.

The state news agency RIA quoted Ushakov as saying that 17 African heads of state would speak at the Russia-Africa summit, which takes place this Thursday and Friday.

 

