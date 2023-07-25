Kremlin adviser: Putin to discuss Ukraine with African leaders at July 28 summit - Russian agencies
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-07-2023 20:58 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 20:51 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss Ukraine with a group of African leaders in a working dinner at a summit in St Petersburg on July 28, Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov as saying on Tuesday.
The state news agency RIA quoted Ushakov as saying that 17 African heads of state would speak at the Russia-Africa summit, which takes place this Thursday and Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- African
- Africa
- Ukraine
- Vladimir Putin
- Kremlin
- Russia
- Russian
- St Petersburg
- Yury Ushakov
- Ushakov
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Countries repatriating gold in wake of sanctions against Russia - study
Russian embassy in U.S. condemns Washington's decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine
UN rights experts ‘appalled’ by attack on Russian journalist and lawyer in Chechnya
Myanmar violence and sea disputes to dominate ASEAN talks joined by US, Russian and Chinese envoys
Poland detains Russian spy, says interior minister