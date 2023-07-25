Left Menu

NABARD’s service for rural development matter of pride: Andhra Pradesh Governor

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 25-07-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 21:18 IST
Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Tuesday said the service rendered by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) to rural India is a matter of pride. He made these remarks at the 42nd foundation day of NABARD, which was set up in 1982 with an initial investment portfolio of Rs 4,500 crore. ''NABARD’s four decades of service to rural India is really a matter of pride,'' said Nazeer in a press release issued by the Raj Bhavan. He congratulated the bank’s employees and associates, which managed an investment portfolio of Rs 8 lakh crore by the end of 2022-23.

M R Gopal, chief general manager, NABARD, AP region noted that the bank has prepared a state focus paper, outlining the total credit potential estimated to be Rs 2.8 lakh crore in 2023-24.

Earlier, the Governor visited some stalls set up by the farmers producers organisations (FPO) backed by the bank and also released a booklet on NABARD’s support activities extended through loans.

