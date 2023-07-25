Delhi: Day after fire, charred body found in Samaypur Badli factory

A day after fire broke out at a factory located in Delhi's Samaypur Badli, a charred body of a 25-year-old man was recovered from there, officials said on Tuesday. According to officials, four people were injured in the fire incident that took place on Monday morning.

On Tuesday, during further investigation and search operation by police and fire staff, a charred body was found in the factory. "The deceased has been identified as Dabloo Yadav (25) resident of Swaroop Nagar. He was also working in the factory and was missing since yesterday," the police said.

Accordingly, IPC section 304A has been added in the present case and further investigation is in progress. As per officials, a PCR call was received at Samaypur Badli Police Station regarding a fire that broke out at a factory located at Ambey Garden, Near Pahlawan Dhaba, 66 Foota Road, Samaypur Badli, Delhi.

After receiving the PCR Call, IO/PSI Amit reached the spot and rescued people from the said factory. Four persons namely Dinesh Kumar Yadav, Jitender Kumar, Rakesh and Subhita were rescued from the factory and were taken to Hospital. Three injured persons have been discharged from the hospital after treatment and one injured namely Subhita W/o Anil has been referred to LNJP Hospital.

The investigation revealed that the fire broke out in the factory due to a short circuit due to faulty wiring. As per the circumstances FIR No. 679/23 u/s 285/337 IPC has been registered at PS SP Badli against the owner, Arun Jain s/o Ravinder Prasad Jain r/o C8/2, Rana Pratap Bagh (42). (ANI)

