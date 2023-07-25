Left Menu

Putin set to visit China in October - Kremlin adviser, cited by TASS

Xi in turn came to Moscow in March, sealing a series of economic and other agreements with his "dear friend" Putin. China presented a paper in Moscow calling for a de-escalation and eventual ceasefire in Ukraine, but Kyiv and its Western allies rejected the plan, saying it would lock in Russian territorial gains.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-07-2023 22:04 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 21:53 IST
Putin set to visit China in October - Kremlin adviser, cited by TASS
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to visit China in October, planning his visit to coincide with a "One Belt, One Road" forum, Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov told reporters on Tuesday, according to the Russian state news agency TASS.

China has become Russia's most significant ally since early last year, when the West's already strained ties with Moscow were chilling further as Putin was preparing to send his armed forces into Ukraine. Putin last visited Beijing just before the invasion, which Russia calls a "special military operation", and together with Chinese President Xi Jinping announced a "no limits" partnership that has extended into economic, trade, political and military areas.

China has declined to blame Moscow for the war and condemned Western sanctions on Russia, even as it has profited by securing discounts for oil and gas that Russia no longer sells to Europe, and watched Russia increasingly use its yuan as a reserve currency, in preference to the U.S. dollar. Xi in turn came to Moscow in March, sealing a series of economic and other agreements with his "dear friend" Putin.

China presented a paper in Moscow calling for a de-escalation and eventual ceasefire in Ukraine, but Kyiv and its Western allies rejected the plan, saying it would lock in Russian territorial gains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria
2
RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: GSK's HIV prevention drug recommended for marketing approval in Europe; J&J starts share exchange offer for consumer health spin-off Kenvue and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's HIV prevention drug recommended for marketing app...

 Global
4
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023