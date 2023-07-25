Bajaj Auto Q1 PAT jumps 42 pc to Rs 1,665 crore

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday reported a 42 per cent jump in standalone profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 1,665 crore in the June 2023 quarter, aided by strong volume growth, better cost management and stronger forex realisation. The Pune-based vehicle maker had reported a standalone PAT of Rs 1,173 crore in Q1FY23, according to a company statement. Its revenue from operations during the quarter under review rose 29 per cent to Rs 10,310 crore compared to Rs 8,005 crore clocked in the first quarter of the previous fiscal, Bajaj Auto said. Bajaj Auto Executive Director Rakesh Sharma said the company has seen around 17,000 bookings for the two motorcycles that it launched in collaboration with British motorcycle brand Triumph earlier this month.

The total vehicle sales (two-wheelers and commercial vehicles) stood at 10,27,407 units in Q1FY24, registering a growth of 10 per cent against 9,33,646 units sold in the same quarter of FY23. The company's total two-wheeler sales grew 5 per cent to 8,89,330 units against 8,47,158 units in the June quarter of last fiscal, while the total CV volumes were recorded at 1,38,077 units during the quarter under review vis-a-vis 86,488 units sold a year ago, a growth of 60 per cent, it said. In the three-wheelers segment, the company's market share touched 80 per cent for the first time, as per the company.

Its exports, however, declined 34 per cent to 3,85,851 vehicles during the reporting period as compared to 5,80,810 units in Q1FY23, it said.

The company also noted that there is still a focus on cash generation, and during the quarter, free cash flow increased by a very robust Rs 2,000 crore. A surplus of Rs 19,582 crore on June 30, 2023 (compared to Rs 17,445 crore on March 31, 2023) will allow for enough room for expansion, competitive investments, and shareholder returns.

It said that this will provide ''sufficient capacity for growth, competitive investments and shareholder returns''. The company said that while the country's retail volumes outstripped export billed volumes yet again, decisive interventions taken, particularly on currency availability, enabled the uptick in shipments to Africa and Latin America. When it comes to domestic motorcycles, April retails were negative, but May and June were positive, the company said. ''Domestic revenues registered the biggest ever quarter. And they outpace the industry,'' said Sharma at a media conference call post-announcement of the Q1 earnings. ''Our volumes are now coming from 125 cc plus,'' he said, adding that it stands as much as 70 per cent of the total from 60 per cent a year ago. ''Exports were better than quarter four, though not very much better. But it was certainly good to see an improvement over Q4, and it improved sequentially by 12 per cent, largely driven by Africa and a very steady Latin America,'' he said. But South Asia and the Middle East were ''a tad lower'' still in Q1 and ASEAN for a very specific problem and the Philippines was lower in Q1 FY24 and Q4 FY23, Sharma said. For the top 15 markets, which account for almost 80 per cent of our business in South Asia, the Middle East and around the world, Q1 was 4 per cent better than Q4 last year for the industry. For Bajaj Auto, it was 7 per cent in Q1 compared to Q4. ''So, the recovery is still in triple digits, which suggests there is a bottoming out,'' he noted. According to him, while Nigeria would settle down further and with the change in regulations in the Philippines in its last stage, the demand is expected to improve going forward. The company has received a good reception to the two co-developed motorcycles -- Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles in the domestic market with 17,000 units already booked, Sharma said. ''Our first goal is to reach 5,000 units in this quarter.'' The company is also considering export demand, which will start in October, and as it progresses through this quarter, it will decide the production planning for subsequent quarters. ''We are going to ramp it up steadily. We are not going for a vertical takeoff,'' he added. Bajaj Chetak's EV sales stood at 17,000 units during the June quarter, growing threefold year-on-year, Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)