Left Menu

YSRCP regime pushed agriculture into crisis, says TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 25-07-2023 22:08 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 22:03 IST
YSRCP regime pushed agriculture into crisis, says TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday alleged that four years of the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government has pushed agriculture sector into a serious crisis.

He claimed there is no response from the Chief Minister even as 'farmers are on the ventilator.' ''The four-year rule of YSRCP reflects how the farming sector has been pushed into a serious crisis. Though the Kharif season started long ago, the state is still experiencing drought,'' Naidu said at a press conference at NTR Bhavan here.

Observing that the state has recorded 27 per cent deficit rainfall, he said agricultural operations should have started by now but claimed that the prevailing situation is totally different.

According to Naidu, the chief minister did not conduct any review meeting on the inadequate rainfall and poor framing operations and there were suggestions asking farmers to opt for alternative crops.

The former Andhra chief minister alleged that Reddy had no understanding of agriculture nor affection towards the farming community.

Comparing the current regime with the erstwhile TDP government, Naidu noted that he had transformed Rayalaseema region into a horticulture hub and coastal districts into aquaculture hubs but alleged that only ganja (marijuana) is being cultivated without any hindrance under YSRCP rule.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria
2
RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: GSK's HIV prevention drug recommended for marketing approval in Europe; J&J starts share exchange offer for consumer health spin-off Kenvue and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's HIV prevention drug recommended for marketing app...

 Global
4
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023