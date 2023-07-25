YSRCP regime pushed agriculture into crisis, says TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday alleged that four years of the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government has pushed agriculture sector into a serious crisis.

He claimed there is no response from the Chief Minister even as 'farmers are on the ventilator.' ''The four-year rule of YSRCP reflects how the farming sector has been pushed into a serious crisis. Though the Kharif season started long ago, the state is still experiencing drought,'' Naidu said at a press conference at NTR Bhavan here.

Observing that the state has recorded 27 per cent deficit rainfall, he said agricultural operations should have started by now but claimed that the prevailing situation is totally different.

According to Naidu, the chief minister did not conduct any review meeting on the inadequate rainfall and poor framing operations and there were suggestions asking farmers to opt for alternative crops.

The former Andhra chief minister alleged that Reddy had no understanding of agriculture nor affection towards the farming community.

Comparing the current regime with the erstwhile TDP government, Naidu noted that he had transformed Rayalaseema region into a horticulture hub and coastal districts into aquaculture hubs but alleged that only ganja (marijuana) is being cultivated without any hindrance under YSRCP rule.

