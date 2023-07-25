Left Menu

TPDDL clocks highest peak power demand of 2,182 MW this season so far

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 22:13 IST
TPDDL clocks highest peak power demand of 2,182 MW this season so far
  • Country:
  • India

Amid humid weather, power discom TPDDL clocked its highest peak demand of power in this season so far on Tuesday afternoon, the company said.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), which has a customer base of 1.9 million in North Delhi, successfully met the demand of 2,182 MW, said a company spokesperson.

''This has successfully demonstrated that our customers' increasing energy needs were taken care of without any network limitations or power disruptions,'' he added.

According to State Load Dispatch Centre, Delhi's peak power demand was 7,279 MW at 3 PM.

The peak demand in the TPDDL distribution area was 2,163 MW last Friday, when Delhi registered its highest peak demand of the year at 7,398 MW.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria
2
RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: GSK's HIV prevention drug recommended for marketing approval in Europe; J&J starts share exchange offer for consumer health spin-off Kenvue and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's HIV prevention drug recommended for marketing app...

 Global
4
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023