Rains continue to lash Telangana: Two-day holiday declared for educational institutions

Telangana Education Minister, Sabita Indra Reddy, on Tuesday, declared holidays for all educational institutions in the state on Wednesday and Thursday. 

ANI | Updated: 25-07-2023 22:40 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 22:39 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In view of incessant rains Telangana Education Minister, Sabita Indra Reddy, has declared holidays for all educational institutions in the state on Wednesday and Thursday. The announcement was made on the direction of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, officials said.

The Indian Meteorological Department on Monday issued a red alert for Telangana for the next three days from July 25-27 and predicted heavy rainfall in the state. "Under the influence of this, Telangana is likely to have light to moderate rain over most of the places during the next 4 to 5 days...," said Nagaratna, Director at the Metrological Centre, Hyderabad.

"At present, the weather situations indicate that there is an upper air cyclonic circulation over West Central Bay and its adjoining areas and this upper air circulation is likely to intensify wind towards low-pressure areas during the next 24 hours. This is extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level," she said on Monday. IMD forecasted extremely heavy rainfall will likely continue over Telangana and Andhra Pradesh till Thursday as a well-marked low-pressure area over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts is likely to concentrate into a depression in the next 24 hours. (ANI)

