SpiceJet aircraft catches fire at Delhi airport during maintenance

A SpiceJet aircraft caught fire Tuesday evening at Delhi airport during engine maintenance work. The aircraft and maintenance personnel are safe, officials said. 

ANI | Updated: 25-07-2023 22:43 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 22:43 IST
A SpiceJet aircraft caught fire during maintenance work at Delhi airport. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out inside a grounded SpiceJet aircraft during maintenance work at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport Tuesday evening. The aircraft and maintenance personnel are safe, officials said. "On July 25, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft under maintenance, while carrying out engine ground run at idle power at bay, the AME observed fire warning on #1 Engine. Aircraft fire extinguisher bottle was discharged. As a precaution, fire brigade was called. Aircraft and maintenance personnel safe," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

The aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) today took off enhanced surveillance on SpiceJet and issued a statement. The DGCA said, "Accordingly 51 spot checks were conducted across 11 locations pan India, on the Boeing 737 and Bombardier DHC Q-400 fleet of aircraft, wherein a total 23 aircraft were inspected and 95 observations were made by the DGCA teams."

"The findings were of routine nature and were not considered significant by DGCA. Suitable maintenance action was taken by the airline to address the findings in accordance with DGCA guidelines. As a consequence, Spicejet has been taken off the enhanced surveillance regime by DGCA," the DGCA added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

