Belgian judge begins reading verdict on 2016 Brussels bombings accused

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 25-07-2023 22:44 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 22:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

A Brussels judge began reading the verdicts on Tuesday for 10 men accused of involvement in the 2016 Islamist bombings in Brussels that killed 32 people and injured more than 300.

Nine of the accused are charged with multiple murders and attempted murders in a terrorist context, and face potential life sentences. One of the group is presumed to have been killed in Syria and is being tried in absentia.

All 10 defendants are accused of participation in the activities of a terrorist organisation.

