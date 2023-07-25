Belgian court finds eight guilty of murder over 2016 Brussels bombings

A Brussels court convicted eight men of murder and attempted murder on Tuesday for their part in the 2016 Islamist bombings in Brussels that killed 32 people and injured more than 300.

They included Salah Abdeslam, the main suspect in the trial over the 2015 Paris attacks who was seized four days before the Brussels attacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)