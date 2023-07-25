Left Menu

Delhi court takes cognizance of charge sheet against Lawrence Bishnoi in extortion case

Lawrence Bishnoi was arrested by the Delhi crime branch on May 31 in this case. The case was initially lodged at the Sunlight Colony police station. Later on, the case was transferred to the Delhi police crime branch. 

ANI | Updated: 25-07-2023 22:53 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 22:51 IST
Delhi court takes cognizance of charge sheet against Lawrence Bishnoi in extortion case
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Saket court recently took cognizance of the charge sheet filed by Delhi police which has recently filed a charge sheet against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and three other accused persons in an extortion case. Lawrence Bishnoi was arrested by the Delhi crime branch on May 31 in this case. The case was initially lodged at the Sunlight Colony police station. Later on, the case was transferred to the Delhi police crime branch.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Shivani Chauhan listed the matter for consideration and hearing on the point of charge. "There is sufficient material record to show prima facie that accused Lawrence Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra, Ashish and Haren had committed an offence punishable U/s 386/387 IPC R/w 120B IPC. Cognizance taken accordingly," the court had said on July 13. The matter is listed on August 31 for further hearing.

This matter pertains to firing and extortion calls to an advocate in South East Delhi's Sunlight colony area. This case was registered on the basis of the complaint of advocate Ramandeep Singh on April 24. Complainant Ramandeep Singh has alleged that he received a call from an unknown international number on the intervening night of March 23-24. The caller had demanded Rs. one crore from him.

After some time he recieved multiple calls from an international number and threats to his family. Delhi police crime branch had interrogated Lawrence Bishnoi at length in custody. Akshay allegedly provided arms and ammunition used to fire to threaten the victim in the present case. Delhi police had also said that it wanted to gather information regarding accused Kapil alias Nandu and how accused Lawrence Bishnoi was able to give direction to the accused Akshay despite being in Jail.

Sampat Nehra was arrested on June 2 and was sent to judicial custody after nine days of police custody. Delhi police had said that accused Akshay had provided arms and ammunition in the present case and also facilitated the stay of accused Haren and two Child CCLs (Children in conflict with the law) who were allegedly involved in the commission of the crime in the present case.

It was submitted that accused Lawrence Bishnoi gave directions to accused Akshay to execute the plan and to supply the arms to the above said accused persons. It was also stated that one of the accused Kapil alias Nandu is outside India and he provided the information to the accused Lawrence Bishnoi for the purposes of the execution of the plan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria
2
RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: GSK's HIV prevention drug recommended for marketing approval in Europe; J&J starts share exchange offer for consumer health spin-off Kenvue and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's HIV prevention drug recommended for marketing app...

 Global
4
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023