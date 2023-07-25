Delhi court takes cognizance of charge sheet against Lawrence Bishnoi in extortion case

Delhi's Saket court recently took cognizance of the charge sheet filed by Delhi police which has recently filed a charge sheet against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and three other accused persons in an extortion case. Lawrence Bishnoi was arrested by the Delhi crime branch on May 31 in this case. The case was initially lodged at the Sunlight Colony police station. Later on, the case was transferred to the Delhi police crime branch.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Shivani Chauhan listed the matter for consideration and hearing on the point of charge. "There is sufficient material record to show prima facie that accused Lawrence Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra, Ashish and Haren had committed an offence punishable U/s 386/387 IPC R/w 120B IPC. Cognizance taken accordingly," the court had said on July 13. The matter is listed on August 31 for further hearing.

This matter pertains to firing and extortion calls to an advocate in South East Delhi's Sunlight colony area. This case was registered on the basis of the complaint of advocate Ramandeep Singh on April 24. Complainant Ramandeep Singh has alleged that he received a call from an unknown international number on the intervening night of March 23-24. The caller had demanded Rs. one crore from him.

After some time he recieved multiple calls from an international number and threats to his family. Delhi police crime branch had interrogated Lawrence Bishnoi at length in custody. Akshay allegedly provided arms and ammunition used to fire to threaten the victim in the present case. Delhi police had also said that it wanted to gather information regarding accused Kapil alias Nandu and how accused Lawrence Bishnoi was able to give direction to the accused Akshay despite being in Jail.

Sampat Nehra was arrested on June 2 and was sent to judicial custody after nine days of police custody. Delhi police had said that accused Akshay had provided arms and ammunition in the present case and also facilitated the stay of accused Haren and two Child CCLs (Children in conflict with the law) who were allegedly involved in the commission of the crime in the present case.

It was submitted that accused Lawrence Bishnoi gave directions to accused Akshay to execute the plan and to supply the arms to the above said accused persons. It was also stated that one of the accused Kapil alias Nandu is outside India and he provided the information to the accused Lawrence Bishnoi for the purposes of the execution of the plan. (ANI)

