99 to 100 per cent tree plantations targets achieved in 8 districts of UP: State govt

The eight aspirational districts of Uttar Pradesh have recorded 99 per cent to 100 per cent plantations as part of state government's massive 'Tree Plantation Campaign-2023', an official release from the government said on Tuesday. The list of these districts includes Sonbhadra, Bahraich, Chitrakoot, Chandauli, Fatehpur, Shravasti, Siddharthnagar and Balrampur.

The campaign has received overwhelming participation from people, including the common masses and government employees, in the drive. Sonbhadra has, however, topped the list of aspirational districts, with the highest number of 1.24 crore saplings planted in the district, the press statement mentioned. It is worth mentioning here that more than 1,24,81,000 (1.24 crore) saplings were planted in the eight aspirational districts of Uttar Pradesh on the first day of the campaign recently, against 30.21 crore saplings in the entire state, it added.

The plantations are significant amid reports of rising green cover in Uttar Pradesh as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's ongoing green mission. Balrampur had the least plantation among aspirational districts with 28,91,795 saplings, yet the district achieved 100 per cent of the target, the press release said.

Balrampur, Sonbhadra, Bahraich, Shravasti and Chitrakoot recorded 100 per cent plantations whereas Chandauli, Fatehpur and Siddharthnagar achieved more than 99 per cent of the plantations target. All the aspirational districts are determined to speed up the plantation drive again on the upcoming August 15, it added. Earlier on June 16, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had launched over 217 projects worth Rs 414 crore in Sonbhadra to accelerate the pace of development in the district. (ANI)

