NDMC plans new solar policy to shift completely to renewable energy

The New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC is planning to bring in a new solar policy with an aim to shift completely to renewable energy, officials said on Tuesday. It applies to all electricity consumers of the NDMC area During the press conference, Chahal said that NDMC must focus on rooftop solar plants as its primary source of renewable energy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2023 23:06 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 23:06 IST
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is planning to bring in a new solar policy with an aim to shift completely to renewable energy, officials said on Tuesday. At a press conference, NDMC member Kuljeeg Chahal said the civic body will encourage the implementation of grid-connected solar plants. ''New Delhi Municipal Council has embarked upon an ambitious journey of shifting to 100 per cent renewable energy.

''In addition to the broader arrangement of tying up with the renewable energy sources it is also incumbent upon the council to all possible potential of solar energy generation within its jurisdiction,'' Chahal said in a statement.

NDMC will promote the deployment of solar plants with net metering on all existing, upcoming or proposed buildings, including that of government organisations, government hospitals, schools and other educational and research institutes and fire stations, hospitals, he said. The policy will be applicable for any solar energy-generated system with a capacity of 1 KWp or more. It applies to all electricity consumers of the NDMC area During the press conference, Chahal said that NDMC must focus on rooftop solar plants as its primary source of renewable energy. ''NDMC area is blessed with almost 300 sunny days every year. The sunshine period per day on an average of about eight to 10 hours.

Individual households, offices, commercial establishments, institutions, and residential complexes will be eligible for project capacity of a minimum of 1KW or more,'' he said.

