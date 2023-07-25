Left Menu

Uttarakhand govt constitutes SIT to probe forgery in land records in Dehradun

"Pertaining to the rise in forgery cases in land-related sales deeds and for carrying out a quick investigation of registered cases in the Dehradun district, a three-member SIT is being constituted under the Stamp and Registration department," the Uttarakhand government said in a press note. 

ANI | Updated: 25-07-2023 23:07 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 23:07 IST
Uttarakhand govt constitutes SIT to probe forgery in land records in Dehradun
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand government has constituted a three-member high-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a timely and thorough investigation into cases of forgery in land-related sales deeds, officials said. The SIT has been constituted upon the assent of Governor Gurmeet Singh.

"Pertaining to the rise in forgery cases in land-related sales deeds and for carrying out a quick investigation of registered cases in the Dehradun district, a three-member SIT is being constituted under the Stamp and Registration department," the Uttarakhand government said in an official release. Retired IAS Surendra Singh Rawat has been appointed as the chairman of the SIT, while DIG P Renuka Devi and Atul Kumar Sharma, assistant inspector general have been made members of this committee.

The main purpose of the SIT is to carry out a timely and thorough investigation of cases of forgery in land-related sales deeds and for quick investigation of registered cases in the Dehradun district. The SIT will also give suggestions so that such cases are not repeated in future. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria
2
RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: GSK's HIV prevention drug recommended for marketing approval in Europe; J&J starts share exchange offer for consumer health spin-off Kenvue and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's HIV prevention drug recommended for marketing app...

 Global
4
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023