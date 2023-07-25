J-K: Govt degree college organises study tour to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in Kashmir Valley

Department of Geography and Institution Innovation Council (IIC) of GDC Surankote organized a remarkable four-day field study tour cum experiential learning program under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in the breathtaking Kashmir Valley. The tour, which commenced on July 19, aimed to provide 33 enthusiastic students with valuable insights into tourism and practical aspects, equipping them to excel in their chosen fields.

The event was inaugurated by Principal Prof (Dr) Rani Mughal, who encouraged the students to embrace the opportunity to enhance their knowledge and exposure. The group, consisting of seventeen boys and sixteen girls, was accompanied by esteemed faculty members including Mohammad Ashfaq, HoD Geography and President of IIC, Khalil Rishi, HoD Urdu, Syed Ovais, HoD Chemistry, and Shazia Parveen, Teacher GGHS Draba.

During the tour, students actively participated in various activities and explored captivating tourist destinations in the region, including the picturesque Manasbal Lake, Chount Waliwar and serene Wular Lake. They interacted with diverse tourists, gaining valuable insights into their needs and preferences. One of the main highlights of the tour was the emphasis on the concept of homestays, where students learned how locals open their homes to tourists, creating a unique and enriching accommodation option.

Mohammad Ashfaq arranged a memorable stay for the students in ChountWaliwar village of district Ganderbal, where they experienced the local culture first-hand and engaged in activities like campfires, fostering a spirit of cultural exchange. Moreover, the students had the rare opportunity to visit the esteemed Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Srinagar, where they interacted with distinguished faculty members, including Shahid Jibran, Azra Mufti, and Farah.

The visit exposed them to real-world entrepreneurship practices and provided valuable guidance to nurture their innovative ideas. In response to the enriching experience, Samreen Afzal, a student, exclaimed, "One of the most satisfying tours of my life. Each day brought new adventures, and the homestay facility provided by Khaleefa Travel made it even better. Everything was perfect, from meals to accommodation, and the morning treks in the Lavishing mountains were unforgettable."

Ashiq Khaleefa, another student, expressed his gratitude, saying, "The main purpose of this tour was to fulfil the course requirement of Skill Geography. We thank GDC Surankote College administration and Khaleefa Travel for providing us with an excellent learning environment." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)