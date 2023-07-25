J-K Students Association thanks PM, Union Education Minister for Medical College in Jamia University

Jammu and Kashmir Students Association here on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for granting permission to establish the medical college, recognizing the invaluable contributions that Jamia Millia Islamia University continues to make in the field of education and beyond. In a statement National Convenor of Association, Nasir Khuehami said that the university has received the Centre's approval for its long-standing demand to start a medical college.

He said, "With the Medical College, we anticipate witnessing the growth of a diverse and inclusive learning environment that will not only contribute to the betterment of healthcare in the nation but also serve as a source of inspiration for future generations." He expressed his gratitude to Jamia Millia Vice Chancellor Prof Najma Akhtar in securing the approval for the establishment of Jamia Millia Islamia's Medical College. The news of this achievement fills the hearts with joy and pride.

He said that Vice Chancellor's persistent advocacy for the medical college, has played a pivotal role in making this dream a reality. Her determination and foresight have not only addressed the need for a medical college at Jamia Millia Islamia but have also set in motion a new era of excellence in medical education within the university. He said that the introduction of the Medical College marks a significant milestone in the university's legacy, further solidifying Jamia Millia Islamia's position as a prominent center for education and healthcare excellence. This achievement reflects the institution's unyielding dedication to nurturing responsible and compassionate healthcare professionals who will make a positive impact on society.

Khuehami said, "Medical College will not only address the existing gap in medical education but also contribute to the overall progress of the nation's healthcare sector. This significant addition will undoubtedly enhance the institution's legacy and reputation as a comprehensive center of education and healthcare excellence. By granting a medical college, Jamia Millia Islamia will not only fill a long-standing gap in its academic offerings but also play a vital role in meeting the growing demand for skilled healthcare professionals in the country." He also added that the introduction of the Medical College will further enrich the university's diverse and inclusive environment. Students from different backgrounds and disciplines will come together, fostering a collaborative atmosphere that encourages interdisciplinary research and holistic approaches to healthcare.

This inclusive environment will not only benefit the students but also contribute to creating a well-rounded and culturally aware healthcare workforce. National General Secretary of Association Ummar Jamal said, "Jamia Millia Islamia's reputation and achievements have already positioned it as a prominent educational institution. With the introduction of the Medical College, the university's impact on the overall healthcare ecosystem in the country is likely to be significant."

"The Medical College can produce highly skilled and compassionate healthcare professionals who will contribute to improving healthcare delivery, research, and policy-making in the nation", Jamal added. (ANI)

