Left Menu

Mizoram: Foreign origin cigarettes, liquor worth over Rs 52 lakh recovered in Champhai

A joint team of Assam Rifles and Customs Department, Champhai busted a major nexus of smuggling of foreign origin cigarettes and liquor, by recovering 34 cases of Foreign Origin Cigarettes, 38 cases of Foreign Origin Liquor and 178 cases of Foreign Origin Beer worth Rs 52.58 lakh in Mizoram on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 25-07-2023 23:21 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 23:21 IST
Mizoram: Foreign origin cigarettes, liquor worth over Rs 52 lakh recovered in Champhai
The joint team after busting the nexus in Mizoram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A joint team of Assam Rifles and Customs Department, Champhai busted a major nexus of smuggling of foreign origin cigarettes and liquor, by recovering 34 cases of Foreign Origin Cigarettes, 38 cases of Foreign Origin Liquor and 178 cases of Foreign Origin Beer worth Rs 52.58 lakh in Mizoram on Tuesday. The recoveries were made in general Area Zokhawthar-Melbuk road, the officials said.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Customs Department Champhai based on specific information. The entire consignment of Foreign origin Cigarettes, Liquor and Beer worth Rs 52.58 lakhs have been handed over to Custom Preventive Force Champhai for further legal proceedings.

Further details are underway in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria
2
RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: GSK's HIV prevention drug recommended for marketing approval in Europe; J&J starts share exchange offer for consumer health spin-off Kenvue and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's HIV prevention drug recommended for marketing app...

 Global
4
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023