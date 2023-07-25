Left Menu

CBI arrests 5 for demanding bribe worth Rs 1 lakh from private contractor

The five arrested include the Deputy Chief Engineer, West Central Railway, Habibganj, Bhopal; a Technician, Divisional Office, WCR, Bhopal; a Deputy General Manager (DGM) and Project Director, National Highways Authority of India and two private persons in a bribery case, CBI said in a statement. 

ANI | Updated: 25-07-2023 23:32 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 23:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three officials and two private persons were arrested and a case was registered against seven accused by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday for allegedly demanding bribes from a private contractor. The five arrested include the Deputy Chief Engineer, West Central Railway, Habibganj, Bhopal; a Technician, Divisional Office, WCR, Bhopal; a Deputy General Manager (DGM) and Project Director, National Highways Authority of India and two private persons in a bribery case, CBI said in a statement.

The investigative agency also registered a case against the seven accused on July 23. It was alleged that the accused demanded illegal gratification from the private contractor for settling the pending matters related to approval of the design, permission for beginning construction work and passing of due bills of the said contractor, CBI stated.

The accused allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. "The five arrested persons are namely; Sanjay Kumar Nigam, Deputy Chief Engineer, West Central Railway, DRM Office Building, Habibganj, Bhopal; Rakesh Chowksey, Technician, Divisional Office, WCR, Bhopal; Ram Rao Dadhe, Deputy General Manager and Project Director, National Highways Authority of India and two private persons; Ram Sanjivan Pal, employee of M/s Shreeji Infrastructure India Pvt. Ltd. (Bribe Giver) and Narayan Das, employee of M/s Shreeji Infrastructure India Pvt. Ltd," the CBI said in a statement.

Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

