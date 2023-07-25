Left Menu

Punjabi Bagh building collapse: Delhi Govt announces Rs 20 lakh financial aid for victims’ family

Atishi said, “The family resided in the building, and today, they have suffered the painful loss of a mother and her child due to the balcony collapse.”

Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi visits accident site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi announced financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the bereaved family of the victims who died in a building collapse at Punjabi Bagh, Arihant Nagar on Tuesday, a press release released by the Office of the Revenue Minister stated. The Revenue Minister announced that the Delhi Government will provide Rs 20 lakh as financial aid to the affected family in this unfortunate accident. She acknowledged that the amount cannot compensate for the loss the family has suffered, but it will help fulfill their immediate needs, the statement read.

Atishi said, "The family resided in the building, and today, they have suffered the painful loss of a mother and her child due to the balcony collapse." The Revenue Minister Atishi visited the accident site and met with the affected family. On behalf of the Delhi government, Minister Atishi announced financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the bereaved family, the release read.

At the same time, Atishi directed officials to arrange for a safe place for the affected family and ensure their accommodation and food arrangements. She assured the family that the government is committed to fulfilling their needs during this time of grief, the press note read. In a tragic incident of the collapse of a building's part in Arihant Nagar, Punjabi Bagh, on Tuesday, two members of the caretaker's family lost their lives, the press note stated. Among the deceased were a 30-year-old woman and her child, it added. (ANI)

