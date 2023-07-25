Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: 3 held in Thisayanvilai murder case, police rule out honour killing speculations

Three people were arrested by the Tamil Nadu police in connection with the Thisayanvilai murder case, for allegedly murdering a man named Muthaiah due to personal enmity.

Three persons were arrested by the Tamil Nadu police in connection with the Thisayanvilai murder case, for allegedly murdering a man named Muthaiah due to personal enmity. The police also denied any honour killing speculations in the murder case.

On July 23, a person named Kanniappan from Appuvilai, Samy Dhas Nagar, lodged a complaint in Thisayanvilai Police Station, in Tirunelveli District wherein he alleged that his son was killed by the family members of the girl he loved because the two belonged from different castes, the police informed in a press note on Tuesday. The complainant stated that his son named Muthaiah, (19 years) had love affairs with a woman belonging to another caste. On Sunday night, he was found dead with injury marks on his body near Odakarai in Appuvilai.

The complainant further alleged that due to caste enmity, the woman's family members murdered his son Muthaiah. Based on the aforesaid complaint, a case was registered immediately under the appropriate sections, the police said. Under the direct supervision of the Superintendent of Police, Tirunelveli District, six special teams were formed to trace the accused.

According to the police, it was found during the investigation that the deceased Muthaiah used to tease the sister of a man named Suresh, and she informed the same to him. After this Suresh warned Muthaiah not to disturb his sister. Notably, Suresh's sister had suffered sexual harassment on the part of Muthaiah's relative for which a case is already under trial by the court, the police said.

"On July 22 afternoon, again Muthaiah teased Suresh's sister and compelled her to come into a relationship. SUresh's sister informed him about this. After this, Suresh along with his relatives Mathialagan and Jeyaprakash decided to do away with Muthaiah", the police said. On July 23 night, the three accused had an altercation with Muthaiah, in which the deceased was killed on the spot. Muthaiah's friend, who was also present there fled from the spot with minor injuries.

"All the three accused were arrested and two of them were remanded and the third accused will also be remanded shortly," the Tamil Nadu police said. The police further ruled out the allegations of the murder being carried out due to an inter-caste love affair and said that the killing was done due to personal motives.

"During the course of the investigation, it is ascertained that the deceased and the accused all belong to the Scheduled castes community and the murder took place because of personal motives between the accused and the deceased. The allegation by the deceased's father that the murder took place due to a love affair of the deceased with another caste has been ruled out," the police said in a press note. (ANI)

