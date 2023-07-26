Bahrain summons Sweden's chargé d'affaires over Koran burning - state news agency
Bahrain summoned Sweden's chargé d'affaires to condemn Koran burning in Stockholm, the state news agency said on Tuesday citing the foreign ministry.
