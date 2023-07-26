Left Menu

Belgian court finds six guilty of murder over 2016 Brussels bombings

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2023 02:05 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 02:05 IST
A Brussels court convicted six men of murder and attempted murder on Tuesday for their part in the 2016 Islamist bombings in Brussels that killed 32 people and injured more than 300.

They included Salah Abdeslam, the main suspect in the trial over the 2015 Paris attacks who was seized four days before the Brussels attacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

