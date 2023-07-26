Belgian court finds six guilty of murder over 2016 Brussels bombings
Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2023 02:05 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 02:05 IST
A Brussels court convicted six men of murder and attempted murder on Tuesday for their part in the 2016 Islamist bombings in Brussels that killed 32 people and injured more than 300.
They included Salah Abdeslam, the main suspect in the trial over the 2015 Paris attacks who was seized four days before the Brussels attacks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brussels
- Salah Abdeslam
- Paris
- Islamist
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Belgian judge begins reading verdict on 2016 Brussels bombings accused
Belgian court finds eight guilty of murder over 2016 Brussels bombings
EU climate chief Timmermans to leave Brussels, run in Dutch election
EU's Timmermans to leave Brussels to run in Dutch election
Belgian court convicts six of murder for 2016 Brussels bombings