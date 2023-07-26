Left Menu

"Congratulations to Rashtrapati Ji on her first year in office! Her tireless dedication to public service and relentless pursuit of progress are extremely motivating. Her various accomplishments reflect the tangible impact of her leadership," PM Modi said in a tweet.

ANI | Updated: 26-07-2023 09:22 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 09:22 IST
PM Modi congratulates Droupadi Murmu as she completes one year as President
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congratulating President Droupadi Murmu for completing one year in office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said her "tireless dedication to public service and relentless pursuit of progress are extremely motivating." Notably, Murmu assumed the office of the President of India on July 25, 2022.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Congratulations to Rashtrapati Ji on her first year in office! Her tireless dedication to public service and relentless pursuit of progress are extremely motivating. Her various accomplishments reflect the tangible impact of her leadership". She is the first tribal and second woman to hold the country's highest constitutional office.

Droupadi Murmu hails from Rairangpur in Odisha. She was also the first woman governor of Jharkhand. She served as Jharkhand Governor from 2015 to 2021.

Born in a poor tribal family in the village of Mayurbhanj, a backward district in Odisha, Droupadi Murmu completed her studies despite challenging circumstances. She taught at Shri Aurobindo Integral Education Centre, Rairangpur. Born on June 20, 1958, she pursued BA at Ramadevi Women's College Bhubaneswar. She started her political career as Rairangpur NAC vice-chairman. Murmu was a member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly from Rairangpur between 2000 and 2004. As a minister, she held portfolios of Transport and Commerce, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries.

In 2007, the Odisha assembly honoured her with the 'Nilakantha Award' for best MLA. She served as a junior assistant in Irrigation and Power Department between 1979 and 1983. She has held several organisational posts in BJP and was vice president of the state ST Morcha in 1997.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

