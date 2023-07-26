Left Menu

Authorities declare holiday for schools, colleges in coastal Karnataka today due to flash flood warning

Following a flash-flood warning in some parts of coastal and north interior Karnataka, authorities have declared a holiday for Wednesday in all the schools and colleges in the vulnerable regions, according to an official statement.

ANI | Updated: 26-07-2023 09:24 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 09:24 IST
Authorities declare holiday for schools, colleges in coastal Karnataka today due to flash flood warning
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following a flash-flood warning in some parts of coastal and north interior Karnataka, authorities have declared a holiday for Wednesday in all the schools and colleges in the vulnerable regions, according to an official statement. "District Commissioners have declared holidays for schools and colleges in the vulnerable regions and it is advised for all citizens to adhere to the instructions of local administration", said the official statement from the Chief Minister's office on Tuesday.

The statement also informed that the government has reviewed the risk-prone areas and is well-prepared to tackle the situation. "The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a flash flood bulletin, warning of potential flash floods in some parts of Coastal Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka. The Government has reviewed the risk-prone areas and is well prepared to tackle the issues on the ground," it said.

The weather department said on Tuesday, "Coastal Karnataka is expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on 26th July. Stay safe". Meanwhile, a red alert was announced for the Kalburagi district.

A holiday has been declared for all the schools and Anganwadi centres on July 26 as a precautionary measure, as per an official statement issued by the Kalaburagi district administration. In addition, as monsoon rains continued to wreak havoc in Karnataka, water from the Cauvery River reached in some low-lying areas of Kodagu district and caused alarm among the residents, officials said on Tuesday.

According to District Authority Officials, heavy rain battered the Kodagu district in Karnataka as a result of which the Cauvery swelled and entered some of the low-lying areas of the district and alarmed the locals. As a precautionary measure, all residents living downstream and alongside the river were advised by the district administration to relocate to safer areas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria
4
RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023